Bangladesh’s Yunus sparks row with ‘Seven Sisters’ remark in farewell speech

Dhaka, Feb 17: Bangladesh's outgoing interim government Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, in his farewell address, highlighted the "economic promise" of deeper regional integration involving Nepal, Bhutan and the "Seven Sisters", a term widely used to refer to India's northeastern states.

In a televised address to the nation, Yunus said, "Our open sea is not only a geographical boundary, but it is an open door to engage with the world economy for Bangladesh. This region, along with Nepal, Bhutan and Seven Sisters, has great economic potential.”

Yunus's mention of India's Northeast alongside sovereign nations has drawn criticism from several quarters, with observers calling it diplomatically insensitive at a time when Dhaka and New Delhi are seeking to steady bilateral ties.

Earlier in March 2025, during a visit to China, Yunus sparked controversy by referring to India's Northeast as "landlocked" and describing Bangladesh as the region's "only guardian of the ocean".

Those comments were sharply criticised in India, including by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who termed the remarks "offensive and strongly condemnable".

Subsequently, in April 2025, India announced the withdrawal of a trans-shipment facility that had allowed Bangladesh to export cargo to third countries via Indian customs stations, citing operational concerns.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami's newly elected Members of Parliament on Tuesday refused to take the oath of office after the victorious BNP's denial to take the pledge as members of the "Constitution Reform Council".

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasirudin administered the oath of office to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) MPsÂ inside the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the first phase and Jamaat MPs were next in line to take the oath

The situation got complicated after BNP declined to take the second oath as members of the "Constitution Reform Council" to endorse the referendum.

"We will take no oath unless BNP MPs take oath as members of "Constitution Reform Council" alongside regular parliament members," Jamaat's deputy chief Abdullah Mohammad Taher said.

The election commission reported that over 60% of voters cast a "yes" vote in the referendum.

"We have not been elected as members of the Constitution Reform Council; no provision of the council is yet to be incorporated in the Constitution," BNP's policy-making standing committee member and newly elected member Salahuddin Ahmed said.

BNP earlier said the party chairman Tarique Rahman would be the new Prime Minister of the country. The BNP has invited about 1,200 domestic and foreign guests to the event.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Rahman. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh are also likely to accompany Birla.

