Bangladesh’s political shift raises serious security concerns for Assam & NE

Guwahati, Dec 14: At a time when fundamentalist and jehadi forces are gaining ground in Bangladesh, the situation in the neighbouring country is getting worse and more worrisome for Assam.

Security sources told The Assam Tribune that Jamaat-e-Islami is gaining ground with each passing day and may even come to power in the next General Election in Bangladesh due in February next year. The student wing of the organisation, Islamic Chatra Sibir, is also getting stronger, and it now fully controls three major universities of Bangladesh.

Sources said that though the Bangladesh Nationalist Party was not in favour of India, it was at least a democratic party, and it was trying to come close to India. But Jamaat-e-Islami is an out-and-out Islamic force, and it may even turn Bangladesh into an Islamic republic.

On the other hand, the activities of jehadi forces are also increasing with every passing day, which is again a cause of concern for India. The leaders of the Ansar Bangla Team and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), who were arrested by the previous regime, are out of jail, and both these organisations are getting stronger. As in the past, such outfits would definitely try to establish bases in Assam.

The present caretaker regime being totally anti-India, they would directly or indirectly support anti-India activities. After decades, Pakistani ships have docked in Chittagong port, and Pakistani Army and Inter Services (ISI) officers are frequently visiting Bangladesh. It will not be surprising if the Bangladeshi government allows terror groups to set up launch pads in Bangladesh, sources added.

The utterances of Chief Adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh Md Yunus are also worrisome as he had openly said that Northeast India should be cut off from the rest of the nation. They cannot do it by fighting against India, but they can create disturbance in the chicken neck corridor. “You cannot choose your neighbour, but you can be careful against your neighbour,” sources said and expressed the view that the vigil along the international border should be tightened. At the same time, strict vigil must be maintained within India to prevent the activities of radical elements, who may try to radicalise youths to work against India.