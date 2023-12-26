Bangladeshi woman arrested in Tripura after illegally crossing border for love marriage

Agartala, Dec 26: In a bizarre incident, a Bangladeshi woman was arrested in Tripura for violating the Passport Act. The 25-year-old woman, identified as Jali Rani Das, a resident of Moulvibazar, Bangladesh, entered into a wedlock with 50-year-old Sudhanshu Das, a resident of Bajendra Nagar, Kadamtala, located in North Tripura district.

After the marriage was solemnised at a temple in Bangladesh, the couple sneaked into Indian territory on December 17. On Sunday night, police and BSF personnel launched a joint raid in the Bajendranagar area after receiving a tip-off about the lady’s nationality.

She was arrested immediately at the house of her husband. A case had been registered against Sudhanshu Das and one Sushil Das of the same locality, who were believed to have helped her cross the border by giving a slip to the Border Security Force troopers posted at the borders.

Sources said that before their marriage, they had been in love for one year.