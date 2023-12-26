85 years of service to the nation
North East

Bangladeshi woman arrested in Tripura after illegally crossing border for love marriage

By The Assam Tribune
Bangladeshi woman arrested in Tripura after illegally crossing border for love marriage
Agartala, Dec 26: In a bizarre incident, a Bangladeshi woman was arrested in Tripura for violating the Passport Act. The 25-year-old woman, identified as Jali Rani Das, a resident of Moulvibazar, Bangladesh, entered into a wedlock with 50-year-old Sudhanshu Das, a resident of Bajendra Nagar, Kadamtala, located in North Tripura district.

After the marriage was solemnised at a temple in Bangladesh, the couple sneaked into Indian territory on December 17. On Sunday night, police and BSF personnel launched a joint raid in the Bajendranagar area after receiving a tip-off about the lady’s nationality.

She was arrested immediately at the house of her husband. A case had been registered against Sudhanshu Das and one Sushil Das of the same locality, who were believed to have helped her cross the border by giving a slip to the Border Security Force troopers posted at the borders.

Sources said that before their marriage, they had been in love for one year.

The Assam Tribune


