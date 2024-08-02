Bangladeshi nationals impersonating as transgenders arrested in Tripura

Agartala, Aug 2:As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals from a Guwahati-bound bus were arrested by the Tripura police in North Tripura district.

Based on specific input, police from Panisagar police station intercepted a bus en-route to Guwahati.



After primary interrogation, seven people were taken into custody from the bus who were later found to be Bangladeshi nationals.



Police sources said all of them were travelling to Mumbai. Among the arrested, two of them are transgender individuals and the remaining five of them were disguising as third-gender people.



Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.

