Bangladesh Unrest: Indian students evacuate through Dawki, 673 return safely

Shillong, Jul 20: With violence intensifying in Bangladesh, the mass departure of Indian students from Bangladesh has continued for the second day on Friday with 363 students safely returning to India through the Dawki land port.

The total number of students who have now safely crossed over from Bangladesh, through Dawki land port from July 18 till Friday, was 673.



On Friday, 204 Indian students, including 13 from Meghalaya, 158 from Nepal and one from Bhutan returned.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka and also the Assistant Indian High Commissions, the Bangladesh High Commission, Exporters Association and the Landport Authority in Dawki assisted these students and tourists.



A facilitation centre at the Dawki land port, has been established and is being headed by a nodal officer assisted by other officials, including a health team, ambulance and transportation facilities.



Emergency helpline numbers have been activated and the state government has issued an additional advisory urging all students and parents to adhere to local advisories and prioritise safety.



“We are committed to your well-being and will continue to provide all possible assistance during these challenging times," the advisory said.



According to officials there are still a large number of Indian students in Bangladesh and these are primarily in private institutions.

