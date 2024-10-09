Bangladesh smuggler shot dead after attack on BSF jawan in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 9: One Bangladesh national was killed and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was injured after a group of illegal infiltrators from the neighbouring country attacked a garrison stationed at the international border in Tripura.



The deceased has been identified as Kamal Hussain, son of late Idrish Mia of Furiramura, Sadar Dakshin Police Station, Cumilla district, Bangladesh.

The incident took place near the Border Out Post (BOP) Salpokhar in the Sepahijala district when the armed group of Bangladesh nationals attempted to smuggle contraband into Indian territory, a statement from the BSF Frontier Headquarters said, on Tuesday.

The BSF informed that the group of smugglers, wielding sharp weapons, surrounded the BSF garrision and launched an assault after their infiltration bid was foiled by the BSF jawans at 6 pm.

During the scuffle, one of the attackers attempted to snatch a rifle from a BSF jawan and in an effort to disperse the group, a warning shot was fired from a Pump Action Gun. However, the assailants persisted, inflicting a serious cut on one of the jawans.

In self-defence, the BSF troops fired two additional rounds, leading to the group’s retreat into Bangladesh.

Later, upon searching the area, the body of Hussain was discovered about 30 meters inside Indian territory.

An FIR was registered at Jatrapur Police Station and further legal action is underway.

In response to the incident, a Sector Commander-level meeting was held between the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

During the meeting, the BSF lodged a strong protest against the assault on its personnel and condemned the continued illegal activities by Bangladeshi miscreants along the border.

The situation remains tense, with security forces on high alert to prevent further incidents.