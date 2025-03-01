Bangladesh-origin smuggler killed in BSF clash at Tripura border

Agartala, Mar 1: Tripura’s Sepahijala district witnessed a border clash on Friday, as a confrontation between Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and a group of suspected Bangladesh-origin smugglers turned violent, leaving one smuggler dead.

The injured smuggler, identified as Md. Alamin, a Bangladesh national, was immediately taken to Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

His body has since been sent to the hospital morgue for further procedures.

The clash reportedly erupted at Putia along the Indo-Bangladesh border when a group of 20 to 25 miscreants attempted to engage in illegal smuggling activities near Border Post 2050/7-S.

Despite repeated warnings from BSF personnel, the smugglers allegedly resisted, leading to a physical scuffle.

During the altercation, a BSF jawan sustained injuries, prompting him to fire multiple rounds from a non-lethal pump-action gun (PAG) in self-defence.

Security forces have maintained that the group also attempted to snatch weapons from BSF personnel, escalating the situation.

In light of the incident, authorities have stepped up border surveillance to curb illegal infiltration and smuggling activities in the region.

The latest clash comes amid heightened tensions at the Indo-Bangladesh border, where illegal crossings and smuggling remain persistent concerns.

According to BSF officials, since January 26, a total of 14 Bangladesh nationals have been apprehended for illegally entering India through Tripura. Additionally, two Indian touts facilitating such infiltration were also nabbed during this period.

Authorities further revealed that security personnel have seized contraband, including narcotics, sugar, and cattle, worth approximately ₹2.5 crore in recent months.

With the situation on high alert, security forces continue to monitor the region closely to prevent further breaches and ensure stability along the international boundary.