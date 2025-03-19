Bangladesh objections force Tripura to shift ₹1.5-Cr border-side crematorium project

Agartala, March 19: A proposed crematorium in Tripura’s Mohanpur area had to be relocated after objections from Bangladesh authorities stalled the project for three years, officials said.

The crematorium, originally planned near the border zero line in West Tripura district, required clearance from Bangladesh as per international norms, which prohibit new constructions within 150 yards of the border without prior approval.

Despite repeated attempts, the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) did not permit the project to proceed.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Subhas Datta confirmed that a new location has now been identified near the bypass highway to ensure the cremation ground is built without further delays.

“The project, costing ₹1.5 crore, was supposed to include a modern electric furnace with a 120-foot chimney. However, any structure exceeding 40 feet requires Bangladesh’s approval, which was denied. As a result, we had to shift the site,” Datta said.

Mohanpur’s existing crematorium is located close to the international border, making it difficult for residents to use.

The relocation decision ensures that the community will have access to a proper cremation facility without diplomatic complications.

Funds for the project had already been allocated, and much of the supporting infrastructure was completed by the Rural Development Department.

Only the installation of the electric furnace remained stalled due to the clearance issue.

With the new site finalised, officials are hopeful that work on the crematorium can resume without further setbacks.