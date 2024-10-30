Bangladesh nationals involved in illegal coal mining in Meghalaya: Katakey Commission

Shillong, Oct 30: Bangladesh nationals are allegedly indulging in illegal coal mining inside Indian territory and taking back the coal to Bangladesh.

It is learned from sources that illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators dig up coal in remote places with the intention to carry it to Bangladesh, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of South West Khasi Hills district was quoted as saying in the 25th interim report of the Justice (retd) BP Katakey Committee.

The ADC is in charge of the Ranikor civil subdivision, which borders Bangladesh. According to the ADC, cases have been registered against coal theft by Bangladesh nationals earlier too.

The official said that there are several abandoned coal mines, some of which could be easily revived by illegal Bangladeshi miners.

“The coal mine belt in the district covers a very remote and extensive area. The terrain is extremely difficult and mostly non-motorable by normal vehicles,” the ADC said.

Admitting that round-the-clock monitoring of illegal mining and other activities is next to impossible, the ADC recommended that the entrance to some of these abandoned mines should be sealed to prevent revival.

"Permission of technical assistance and logistical support may be provided to enable the undersigned to explosively seal the entrance of some of the mines in order to prevent reactivation,” the ADC said.

The official also recommended that “strict instructions” be issued to the police stations and outposts located in the coal belt areas. “Personal responsibility should be fixed against such (police) officers if illegal mining is detected in the future,” the ADC said. There have been countless allegations of nexus between illegal coal miners, police, and politicians.

Meanwhile, the committee recommended to the State Government to take an “immediate decision” on a SoP to prevent the transportation of coal illegally mined in Meghalaya in the guise of coal brought from outside the State.

It further recommended the identification of suitable land for setting up a smart integrated check gate, conduct of an aerial survey of the areas concerned at regular intervals, and a meeting between the Mining and Geology Department and the North East Space Application Centre for an aerial survey.