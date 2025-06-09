Bangladesh national, 2 Indian border touts arrested at Agartala railway station

Guwahati, June 9: A Bangladesh national and two Indian border touts were arrested from Agartala Railway Station, police said on Monday.

Based on specific inputs, a joint team conducted a search operation on an express train at Agartala station on Sunday night and arrested the three suspects.

According to police, the Bangladesh national has been identified as one Jhil Mill (63) from Khulna district.

Two persons from West Tripura district — Sagar Mandal and Subrata Das — were also arrested for allegedly assisting Jhil Mill in illegally crossing the international border, said Tapas Das, officer-in-charge (OC) of Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) police station.

"Jil Mill was arrested for entering Indian territory without valid documents. The trio wanted to go New Delhi for treatment. GRP officials are interrogating the arrested persons. It is suspected that more people are involved in a racket that facilitates Bangladesh nationals to enter Indian territory,"' said Das.

Earlier on June 3, 13 Bangladesh nationals were arrested from a rented house in West Tripura's Hapania area.

Notably in April, in a series of coordinated operations, security forces in Tripura apprehended a total of six Bangladesh nationals and three Indian touts from different locations, including Agartala Railway Station, Sonamura, and Teliamura, while also seizing contraband items

The Border Security Force (BSF) on April 29 had detained 3 Bangladesh nationals and 2 Indian touts at Teliamura Railway Station as they attempted to board the Agartala–Silchar train. The Bangladesh nationals were residents of Sylhet and the Indian touts hailed from Tripura and Assam (Silchar).

- With inputs from PTI