Bangladesh faces Rs. 200 crore electricity debt, Tripura CM highlights concerns

Agartala, Dec 24: Bangladesh currently owes Tripura ₹200 crore in electricity dues, but no decision has been made on halting the power supply, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday.

Tripura supplies 60-70 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh under an agreement between the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited and the Bangladesh Power Development Board, facilitated by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited.

"Bangladesh has not paid us about ₹200 crore for the electricity supplied, and the outstanding amount is increasing daily. We hope they will clear their dues to avoid disruption in power supply," said Saha.

Asked about a possible halt in supply, Saha said no decision has been taken yet. He added that Tripura began supplying power in 2016 as a goodwill gesture, given that key machinery for the state's power plants was transported through Bangladesh.

The power is generated at the ONGC Tripura Power Company’s 726 MW gas-based plant in Palatana. The issue mirrors challenges faced by Adani Power, which significantly reduced electricity exports to Bangladesh from its Jharkhand plant due to non-payment of $800 million.

Saha also addressed concerns over potential cross-border migration due to the recent turmoil in Bangladesh but confirmed that no major influx has been observed yet. "We are closely monitoring the porous border," he added.

Commenting on trade disruptions following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, the CM noted a significant decline in imports of Bangladeshi goods such as cement, stone chips, and Hilsa fish, stating, "The supply disruptions are their loss."

Saha emphasized the importance of restoring connectivity projects, including the Agartala-Dhaka railway link and unrestricted use of Chittagong port, to benefit the Northeastern states. The rail link, inaugurated in November 2023, reduces the travel distance between Agartala and Dhaka from 1,581 km to 460 km.

The Chief Minister also took action following a security breach at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, with arrests made and steps taken against responsible police personnel.