Bangaladeshi nationals masquerading as garment vendors arrested in Tripura 

Agartala, Dec 25: As many as 12 Bangladeshi nationals who had been staying in Tripura for some time in the guise of winter garment vendors were arrested on Saturday night from Teliamura under the Khowai district of Tripura.

The accused persons had identified themselves as migrant traders from Uttar Pradesh and Assam in the local areas to take a house on rent, a senior police officer told The Assam Tribune.

“With the onset of the winter season, they took a room on rent here in Teliamura. We came to know that they used to sell winter garments by ferrying them from house to house. The landlord was fooled with fake identity cards of Assam and UP," the investigating officer of the case has said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched a late-night operation and detained them in the rented room. Initially, they refuted their identity but later admitted before the police that they entered India illegally from Bangladesh.

They used multiple illegal routes to reach Teliamura and settle there. All of them hail from the Gopalganj area of Bangladesh.

“Cell phone records reveal that some relatives of the detained persons are living in Bengal. The garments they sell here are brought from West Bengal with the help of their relatives staying there, added the police.