Bamboo to transform fortunes of Northeast farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Guwahati, Jan 9: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has spotlighted bamboo as the game-changer for farmers in the Northeast.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee and Farmers’ Expo at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) complex in Umiam, Meghalaya, on Thursday, Chouhan highlighted bamboo’s vast potential and multifaceted applications.

“Bamboo alone can transform the image and fortune of Northeast farmers,” he said, visibly impressed by the plant’s versatility.

“From bamboo shoots for breakfast to bamboo houses, furniture, and even vegetables—it’s amazing how many ways this incredible plant is being used. We must explore ways to maximise its utility,” he said, addressing the gathering at the do.

As the Northeast holds nearly 60% of India’s bamboo resources, Chouhan’s emphasis on leveraging this “green gold” could herald a new era for the region’s farmers.

By integrating bamboo into mainstream agricultural and economic initiatives, the Centre aims to bring sustainable prosperity to the region, he added.

In addition to bamboo’s prospects, Chouhan announced plans for establishing a logistics hub in Guwahati. The hub would aim to streamline the agricultural supply chain, ensuring farmers’ produce reaches broader markets efficiently.

The minister also urged ICAR to prioritise developing products with extended shelf lives, a move designed to enhance the region’s agricultural exports.

“We need to help farmers get fair prices by reducing waste and improving market access,” he remarked.

Chouhan called for closer collaboration between ICAR and the Meghalaya government, directing the research body to hold quarterly meetings with state authorities.

“The goal is to align the efforts of various line departments and agencies to enhance agricultural outcomes,” he said.

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to the Northeast, Chouhan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for making significant investments in research on fruits, vegetables, and crops.

“The Government of India has consistently prioritised the Northeast. We are focused on ensuring fair prices for farmers, increasing production, and reducing costs,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, who was slated to inaugurate the event, had to cancel her visit due to bad weather that grounded her flight.