Bajrang Dal activists replace Saraswati idol for vulgar look in Tripura Art College

Agartala, Feb 15: Activists of Bajrang Dal and AVBP on Wednesday compelled the authorities of the government college of Art and Craft, Tripura, to replace the idol prepared for worship because of its “vulgar” look, which according to them is “unfit for pious occasions."



As soon as the idol came to the attention of ABVP leaders, they raised the alarm and reached out to the college to raise objections. While confronting the ABVP leaders, the principal in-charge of the college, Abhijit Bhattacharjee, said that the artists drew inspiration from sculpture art during the process of making idols, which is why they look different from normal idols available in the market.

He also clarified that the college authorities did not intend to hurt the religious sentiments of any community through this. On the request of the ABVP activists, the college authorities arranged a saree and wrapped the idol to address the grievances flagged by the ABVP.

Later, activists affiliated with Bajrang Dal, under the leadership of state coordinator Tutan Saha, arrived at the college and stopped all the preparations of the Puja.

“We have spoken to the college authorities; replaced the idol, which was vulgar and has no similarities with the appearance of Devi Saraswati, whom we have been worshipping since childhood. It was a brazen attempt to promote nudity in the guise of creativity. We have told them that please don’t try to worship this idol, which has no similarity with the original incarnation of the goddess of knowledge. Our volunteers shifted the idol to a place that was behind the makeshift pandal and a new idol was brought to the place for performing the Puja,” Saha told The Assam Tribune.

According to the Bajrang Dal leader, the invitation card that was issued by the college authorities carried another picture, which was far more objectionable. “I don’t know what prompted them to do such kind of stunts. We see it as a conscious attack on our sentiments and in the future, they should remain alert before taking any such steps,” Saha added. On being informed, a team of police also visited the campus, but no official complaints were lodged against anyone for this specific incident.