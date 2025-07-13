Bairabi–Sairang railway line: A 25-yr dream set for inauguration in Mizoram

Aizawl, July 13: First envisioned in September 1999, the Bairabi–Sairang railway line has finally placed Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, on India’s railway map — overcoming significant challenges such as difficult terrain, short construction seasons, and frequent landslides.

Railway officials said the vision conceived over two decades ago was realised in June this year when the line was successfully commissioned by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. The 51.38-km stretch is now set to be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Back in 1999, engineers found that a preliminary survey was unfeasible due to dense forests, poor visibility, and logistical constraints. As a result, they opted for a reconnaissance survey — a rough route assessment — to move the project forward.

"Under a Preliminary Engineering cum-Traffic Survey (PET) a detailed examination of the route is done. As a PET survey was found not feasible, the Board was requested to change it to Reconnaissance Engineering-Cum-Traffic (RET) survey, which the Railway Board agreed on July 15, 2003," a senior railway official said.

He added, "The RET survey for the Bairabi-Sairang Rail link was carried out by the Northeast Frontier Railways in March 2006. Based on this, RITES was asked to carry out a pre-construction Survey and Geo-Technical Investigation in 2008 for a new BG Railway line from Bairabi-Sairang. Accordingly, RITES submitted its final report in August 2011."

Considering an important link between Mizoram and the rest of the country, the then UPA government declared this project as a "National Project" in 2008-09. Subsequently, PM Modi laid its foundation stone on November 29, 2014.

The NF Railways completed the land acquisition process by 2014-2015 and a year later, in 2015-16, it started the construction in full swing.

According to the NFR, the line has 48 tunnels covering 12.853 km, 55 major and 87 minor bridges, five road overbridges and nine road underbridges, with one of the bridges numbered at 196 boasting of a height of 104 metres, 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar.









PTI