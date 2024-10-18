Bairabi-Sairang rail track to be completed by July '25:NFR

Guwahati, Oct. 18: The 51.38 km railway line between Bairabi near the Assam border and Sairang village close to Aizawl, is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025, Arun Kumar Chaudhary, General Manager, Construction, North East Frontier Railway (NFR) said.

Chaudhary made the announcement during a meeting with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma today. He assured the Chief Minister that the project would meet the deadline unless significant obstacles or unforeseen delays arose.

He highlighted the scenic beauty of the high-rise bridges along the railway route and expressed hope that the new rail link would not only improve transportation but also attract tourists to the region.

In response, Chief Minister Lalduhoma promised that the State Government would prioritise the construction of the approach roads to the proposed railway stations. He also expressed the hope that the rail service would create employment opportunities for local Mizo youths.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway project, being built at an estimated cost of Rs 8213.72 crore, includes 55 major bridges, 87 minor bridges, 32 tunnels, four stations, five road overbridges, and six underpasses. The four stations along the route are Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang.

The foundation stone of the project was laid on November 29, 2014. However, the construction faced delays due to issues of land compensation, poor road conditions, shortage of construction materials, and lack of skilled labour.

A major setback occurred on August 23 last year, when a steel girder collapsed near Sairang, killing 23 construction workers from Malda district of West Bengal. Three others were injured in the mishap, which delayed the project by about six months.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, under the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, has already cleared the rail service up to the Hortoki station, with the section becoming operational in August.