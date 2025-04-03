Bailed Belgian journalist in Mizoram under court restrictions, awaits trial

Aizawl, Apr 3: Belgian photojournalist Clement, who was arrested at the Lengpui Airport in Mizoram on March 6 after two empty cartridges were found in his possession, has the expressed hope for a swift trial and acquittal.

Clement said that he expects the investigating officer (IO) to submit the charge sheet soon, paving the way for his trial in the Aizawl District Court. He added that his editor has been in contact with him, while the Belgian Embassy in New Delhi is also in communication with the Indian government over his case. Reuben L Tochhawng, Clement's legal counsel, stated that the journalist was granted bail by Aizawl Chief Judicial Magistrate Lalrochami Ralte on March 19 on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

The court directed Clement not to leave Mizoram and report to the IO whenever summoned. According to Tochhawng, the charge sheet is expected to be submitted by April 8 or in the first half of this month, after which the trial will commence. He maintained that the case against Clement is weak, as the journalist was carrying empty cartridges as souvenirs rather than live ammunition.

According to Tochhawng, the charge sheet is expected to be submitted by April 8 or in the first half of this month, after which the trial will commence. He maintained that the case against Clement is weak, as the journalist was carrying empty cartridges as souvenirs rather than live ammunition.

"I am confident that my client will be acquitted soon," Tochhawng said.

Clement has been charged under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and Section 25 (1-B) of the Arms Act, 1959, at the Sairang Police Station near the Lengpui Airport. Following his arrest, he was held in police custody for two days before being presented before the Aizawl District Court on March 8.

The court subsequently remanded him to judicial custody. The police claimed that Clement had illegally entered Myanmar and stayed there without valid travel documents, which led to his arrest.





By

Zodin Sanga