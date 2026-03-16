BAFTA-winning ‘Boong’ becomes first Manipuri film to cross Rs 1 Cr on re-release

New Delhi, March 16: The BAFTA award-winning film Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, became the first Manipuri project to cross Rs 1 crore at the box office on its re-release.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures, the film won the award in the Best Children’s and Family Film category at the BAFTA Awards, which took place on February 22 at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

The achievement placed Manipur on the global cinematic map and was widely hailed as a proud moment for the State’s film industry.

The historic win was also welcomed by Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who congratulated the team and said the recognition had brought international attention to the State’s creative talent and storytelling traditions.

He noted that the film’s success highlighted the potential of Manipuri cinema and would inspire more filmmakers from the region.

Speaking after the win, director Lakshmipriya Devi expressed hope that the film would draw attention to the hardships faced by children displaced by the ongoing conflict in Manipur.

She said she hoped the children living in relief camps would regain their joy and sense of normalcy, adding that the recognition should bring hope to the people of the State.

Boong released in theatres on March 6 and revolves around a young boy played by Gugun Kipgen who desires to reunite his broken family.

It touches on significantly important issues of hope, resilience and the bonds of child and mother.

Set in Manipur, the film follows the emotional journey of a young boy determined to bring his father back home in the hope of reuniting his fractured family.

Through the child’s perspective, the story reflects the struggles, resilience and emotional realities faced by families in conflict-affected regions.

The film, which marked the directorial debut for Devi, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and went on to be screened at several other festivals, including the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

PTI