BAFTA under fire over removal of 'Boong' filmmaker's speech on Manipur

Imphal, Feb 28: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is facing growing criticism after the acceptance speech of Manipuri filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi was reportedly removed from its official social media platforms, days after her film Boong created history at the BAFTA Awards.

On February 22, Boong became the first Indian film to win in the Best Children’s & Family Film category — marking a significant milestone for Indian regional cinema.

The achievement was widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Manipur, where the win was seen as a powerful recognition of Indigenous storytelling and creative resilience.

However, within days of the victory, Lakshmipriya Devi's acceptance speech was allegedly taken down from BAFTA's official accounts on X and Instagram, without any public clarification.





Dear @BAFTA did you remove the acceptance speech of an Indigenous Woman Director of award winning film from Manipur, BOONG, from your social media accounts @X & instagram ? If yes,erasure of the acceptance speech of Director is tantamount to cultural erasure of Indigenous Peoples… https://t.co/Z7fmbXo8LB — Binalakshmi Nepram (@BinaNepram) February 26, 2026









The speech, delivered against the backdrop of Manipur’s prolonged ethnic unrest, had drawn attention for its emotional candour and contextual references to the situation in the state.

Its reported removal has sparked outrage among artists, activists and social media users, many of whom have described the move as an act of “cultural erasure” and called for the immediate reinstatement of the video.

Reacting to the development, Binalakshmi Nepram — Founder of the Manipur Women Gun Survivors Network and the Global Alliance of Indigenous Peoples, Gender Justice & Peace, Co-Vice President of the International Peace Bureau, and recipient of the Sean MacBride Peace Prize — questioned whether BAFTA had indeed removed the acceptance speech of an Indigenous woman filmmaker from its platforms.

She said that if the speech had been taken down, it would amount to the “cultural erasure of Indigenous people’s and women’s voices” and urged the academy to restore it without delay.

“Inclusion and not erasure of our voices and our stories is the way forward,” she asserted.

At the time of filing this report, BAFTA had not issued any official statement clarifying the removal of the speech.