Azo Nienu confirms NPF-NDPP merge, calls for unity, faith

Kohima, Oct 11: The proposed merger of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Nationalist Democratic People's Party (NDPP) is going to materialise soon, Kuzholuzo (Azo) Nienu, leader of the NPF Legislature Party, stated. Nienu was speaking during the NPF’s special prayer programme held at its central office on Friday.

Meanwhile, the NPF, in a press release, stated that the party sought “spiritual renewal and unity among its members as the party moves toward the proposed merger with the NDPP”.

Nienu, in his address, stated that the proposed merger between the NPF and the NDPP is becoming a reality through the earnest prayers of the people. He remarked that it has been revealed that the NPF – once perceived by many as declining – would soon regain its strength and return to power. He encouraged all members to remain truthful and faithful to their colleagues and the party, urging everyone to stay humble and not overconfident in political life while calling upon all to earnestly pray for the forthcoming merger day.

NPF president Apong Pongener, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the special prayer programme and recalled the contributions of the pioneers of the party, who, despite facing numerous challenges, laid a strong foundation for its growth. He exhorted the present leaders to live up to the legacy of their predecessors and continue moving forward with unity and faith. He further encouraged everyone to seek God’s guidance not only for the party but also for the entire Naga people and to pray for the success of the upcoming merger day.

Sano Vamuzo, adviser to the NPF central women’s wing, stated that the two regional parties are now nearing their merger. She noted that the NPF has endured many struggles and challenges over the years for various reasons, yet continues to stand firm through faith and perseverance. Observing that the Naga people today are divided and disillusioned, she emphasised the need for unity and spiritual renewal, describing the prayer programme as timely amid the party’s ongoing reorganisation. She urged all members to seek God’s wisdom, understand His purpose for the party, and remain faithful to both God and the NPF’s founding principles.

The programme was also attended by Achumbemo Kikon, MLA and secretary general of the NPF, along with other senior party leaders and members.

It was chaired by Atou Lieziestu, general secretary, with Mathew Rongmei, press secretary, recording the proceedings.