Authorities issue notification over fake Facebook profile impersonating Sikkim CM

Gangtok, July 26: Sikkim authorities on Friday, issued a Press Release about a fraudulent Facebook profile impersonating Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. This profile is not authorised by the Chief Minister's office or any other official body.

A press release issued by the Sikkim Department of Information & Public Relations stated, "Authorities are working closely to address this issue and ensure the swift removal of the fraudulent profile. Citizens of Sikkim are requested to remain vigilant and only rely on verified and official communication channels for updates and information from the Chief Minister."



The authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and avoid engaging with the fake profile. They emphasised that any communication or requests from this profile are illegitimate and should be disregarded.



The public is encouraged to report any interactions with the fake profile to Facebook for appropriate action.

















