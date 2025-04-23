Auction of smuggles arecanuts sparks outrage among Mizoram farmers

Aizawl, April 23: The recent auctioning of seized dry areca nuts smuggled from Myanmar under the order of the Kolasib District Magistrate has triggered a wave of protest from local areca nut farmers who fear the move legitimises illegal trade and threatens their livelihoods.

In a strongly worded joint statement issued on April 22, the Vairengte Dry Areca Nut Farmers' Cooperative Society, Bilkhawthlir Dry Areca Nut Farmers' Cooperative Society, and the Hachhek Area Dry Areca Nut Farmers' Joint Committee expressed concern over the decision, terming it a blow to the struggling local areca nut industry.

The farmers alleged that smugglers often use legal loopholes and pressure authorities through their lawyers to have the seized goods auctioned, only to buy them back under different names. They warned that this practice not only undercuts the local market but also encourages more smuggling in the long run. "It is both shocking and unacceptable that the government appears to favour smugglers over genuine farmers," the statement said.

In response to the uproar, the Kolasib District Magistrate issued a clarification on April 21, stating that the decision to auction the seized consignment stored at the Thingdawl Polytechnic campus was taken after due consultation with the district administration and police. He said that under relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), there were three options for disposal: burial, incineration, or auction. "There was no suitable land available for burial, and burning would be both expensive and environmentally harmful. Therefore, auctioning was the most feasible option," he said.

The farmers, however, rejected this explanation, calling it "baseless". They offered to help identify appropriate land for burial or facilitate safe and low-cost incineration. They also demanded that the Government disclose the names of the auction buyers, their bidding details, and the prices at which the goods were sold, arguing that restricted tenders open the door for smugglers to acquire their own consignments.

Highlighting their efforts to curb smuggling, the farmers said they have maintained 24-hour vigils, reported illegal movements to police, and contributed to the arrest of several smugglers. They warned that continuing such auctions despite their resistance would severely demoralise the farming community and undermine the rule of law.

The joint statement called for an investigation of the decision to determine whether senior officials were colluding with smugglers.