Attendance of Bangladesh pilgrims dips at annual Mata Tripura Sundari Diwali mela

Agartala, Oct 20: The three-day annual Diwali festival and mela began at the 524-year-old Mata Tripura Sundari temple, a revered Shakti Peetha in Gomati district.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who attended the event with his wife Swapna Saha and several Cabinet ministers, offered prayers at the temple before formally opening the festivities.

The annual Diwali mela draws thousands of devotees from across the country and is considered one of the state’s most significant religious events.

Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury highlighted special arrangements for pilgrims, noting that the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is operating two special train services—Agartala–Dharmanagar–Agartala and Agartala–Sabroom–Agartala—from October 20 to 22 to manage the heavy passenger rush.

While the mela traditionally attracted devotees from Bangladesh, officials said cross-border participation has declined sharply due to political unrest in the neighbouring country last year.

Security preparations for the festival have been extensive. Gomati district SP Kiran Kumar K confirmed deployment of over 3,000 personnel, including Tripura State Rifles (TSR), district police, and CRPF.

The temple complex and adjoining areas are under constant surveillance through 37 CCTV cameras and 10 watchtowers, while volunteers assist in managing the expected large crowds. Vehicle checks and intensified patrolling have also been implemented to ensure safety.

The Diwali festivities come just weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped temple on September 22, fulfilling a long-standing public demand.

The renovation, executed under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry, cost over Rs 54 crore, with the Central government contributing Rs 34.43 crore and the Tripura government Rs 17.61 crore.

Built in 1501 by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya, the Mata Tripura Sundari temple ranks among the oldest and most revered shrines in eastern India, alongside landmarks like Kolkata’s Kalighat temple and Guwahati’s Kamakhya temple, drawing devotees and tourists alike to its historic and spiritual legacy.

IANS