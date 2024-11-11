Attacks on civilians surge in Manipur: 3 injured in separate incidents

Imphal, Nov. 11: Violence in Manipur continues to escalate, with attacks on civilians surging in an unprecedented rate. For the third consecutive day, suspected militants opened fire at civilians, injuring three individuals from the Naga and Meitei communities in separate incidents, on Monday.

Around 9:30 am, Kanshok Horam, a 35-year-old from the Naga community and a resident of New Cannan in Imphal East, was critically injured when he was shot multiple times while working in a paddy field in Yaingangpokpi. Horam was rushed to JNIMS Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Approximately an hour later, Ningombam Chaoba, 38, from the Meitei community, was shot in the hip while working in the Saiton area of Bishnupur district. Chaoba, a resident of Ahalup Awang Leikai, was immediately taken to Raj Medicity for treatment, and another individual injured in the same attack is reported to be en route to the hospital.

The surge in violence follows two days of intense unrest in the region, with civilian casualties and attacks on security personnel.

On Saturday, a woman was tragically killed in a brazen attack by suspected militants. The victim, Sapam Ongbi Sofia Devi, 29, from Saiton Watha Lamben, was shot while working alongside others in a remote paddy field around 11:30 am. She was the wife of S. Dayananda Singh from Saiton Gram Panchayat, Ward No. 6.

On Sunday, a CRPF officer was injured in a separate attack, further escalating tensions in the already volatile region.

Security forces have been deployed to secure the affected areas and prevent further violence, while investigations into the role of militants in these attacks are ongoing.

The recent incidents are part of an alarming trend of violence that has gripped the state, with civilians bearing the brunt of the conflict.