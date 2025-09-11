At least 43 BJP leaders resign in Manipur’s Phungyar ahead of PM Modi visit

Imphal, Sep 11: At least 43 BJP members, on Thursday, resigned in Phungyar constituency of Manipur's Ukhrul district, days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the state, a party functionary said.

Those who stepped down from the party's Phungyar Mandal in the Naga-majority district include the mandal president, heads of Mahila, Yuva and Kisan morchas, and booth presidents of the constituency.

In a statement, the BJP members said they were "deeply concerned over the present state of affairs within the party" and highlighted "lack of consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for grassroots leadership" as key reasons behind the step.

"Our loyalty to the party and its ideology has always been unwavering. We reaffirm our commitment to work for the welfare of our community and the people of Manipur," it said.

The state BJP is yet to comment on the resignations.

The Prime Minister is likely to arrive in Manipur on September 13, in what would be his first visit to the state since the ethnic violence broke out between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo people in May 2023.

Meanwhile, central BJP leaders have begun arriving in Manipur to oversee preparations. BJP Manipur in-charge Ajit Gopchade and national spokesperson Sambit Patra landed at Imphal International Airport on Wednesday, receiving a warm welcome from state leaders.

Though the government has made no formal announcement, preparations in Imphal have been intense over the past few days, with security beefed up in both Imphal and Churachandpur, where Modi is expected to address two rallies.

