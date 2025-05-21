At 98.2%, Mizoram declared India’s first fully literate state

Aizawl, May 21: In a milestone achievement that sets a precedent for the rest of India, Mizoram on Tuesday officially became the country’s first fully literate State. Chief Minister Lalduhoma made the formal announcement at a State-level function held at the Mizoram University auditorium in Tanhrilhere, where Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary was also present.

The announcement marks the successful conclusion of a focused literacy mission carried out under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), also known as ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society). The campaign represented a seamless integration of government policy and grassroot volunteerism, with education officials describing it as a model of community-led transformation.

Though Mizoram has always ranked high in education – boasting a literacy rate of 91.33 per cent in the 2011 Census, the third highest in India – fresh surveys conducted under the NILP revealed that 3,026 individuals in the State were still illiterate. Out of them, 1,692 were found eligible for basic literacy interventions and were enrolled in the programme.

The backbone of this achievement was a corps of 292 volunteer educators drawn from different walks of life – students, teachers, government staff, Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators (CRCCs), and other educationists. Motivated by the Mizo code of Tlawmngaihna – a spirit of selfless service – and guided by the national ethos of ‘Kartavya Bodh’ (a sense of civic responsibility), these volunteers reached out to learners in far-flung villages and urban centres alike.













Mizoram recorded 98.2% literacy in the country (Photo: @PIB_India/ X)

Their efforts paid off. Following a thorough evaluation by the State’s Education Department, Mizoram was assessed to have achieved an overall literacy rate of 98.2 per cent, the highest in the country. With this, the State was officially declared fully literate – an achievement welcomed with pride and celebration across its eight districts.

“This is more than a statistical accomplishment – it is a reflection of the Mizo people’s collective belief in the power of education to uplift lives,” said a senior official from the Mizoram School Education Department. “We have seen young people, working professionals, and elders all contribute their time and energy to this movement. It is truly a people’s programme.”

Mizoram, which became the 23rd State of India on February 20, 1987, covers a territory of 21,081 square kilometres and has long been a frontrunner in human development indicators in the North East. Its strong civil society, combined with a culture that deeply values learning, has enabled it to consistently rank among the top States in literacy and school enrolment.

During the felicitation ceremony, several newly literate persons shared their experiences. Some described the profound impact the ability to read and write has had on their confidence and participation in social and economic life.

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary applauded the State for not only reaching the milestone but doing so in a way that sets an example for other parts of India. “This is the kind of collaborative spirit that our country needs,” he said. “Mizoram has demonstrated what can be achieved when policy meets passion.”

Chief Minister Lalduhoma echoed similar sentiments, calling the success a “triumph of community resolve”. He said that the State would now turn its attention towards promoting lifelong learning, skill-building, and digital literacy to keep pace with the changing demands of the 21st century.