Assam's limestone mining plan in Dima Hasao sparks environmental concerns in Meghalaya

Guwahati, August 22: The Meghalaya government has voiced serious concerns over the proposed limestone mining activities in Assam's Dima Hasao district, warning of potential devastating effects on the state's natural caves and community reserves.

The caves, located near the Assam-Meghalaya border, are recognised as ecologically sensitive zones and are key attractions for tourists and researchers.

Ranjit Gill, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) in Meghalaya, highlighted the threat posed by the mining activities to the ecological integrity of these caves, which are crucial to the state's environmental and tourism landscape.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, Gill highlighted the risks that the mining operations could impose on the community reserves adjacent to the mining sites in Assam.

Gill, who also serves as the Head of Forest Force in Meghalaya, raised these concerns during the first Central Empowered Committee (CEC) meeting in June.

The CEC, established by the Supreme Court in 2002, serves as a watchdog for environmental conservation and compliance across the country.

Meghalaya's primary concern revolves around the adverse effects that large-scale limestone mining in Assam could have on its natural caves.

The blasting required for mining and the resulting dust and pollution from cement manufacturing are expected to pose significant risks to these ecologically sensitive areas.

The state's caves have been designated as ecologically sensitive by the central government and are a major draw for both domestic and international tourists, as well as speleologists.

The potential damage from mining activities has sparked fears of long-term ecological and economic impacts.

Earlier, the Assam government had put seven limestone and one iron ore block in the Dima Hasao district up for bidding by various companies.

However, the environmental hazards associated with limestone mining, particularly the blasting process, remain a critical concern.

The potential pollution of the Kopili River, a vital water source in the region, also remains an unresolved issue, further complicating the situation.