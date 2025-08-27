Assamese, Rengma Naga councils unite to push indigenous rights, back UN declaration

Dimapur, Aug 27: The Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha Security Council (ASMSC) and the Rengma Naga Peoples Council (RNPC) have resolved to work together to establish the rights of indigenous people on the basis of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples for their better future.

The resolution was made at a meeting held between the two organisations at Chumoukedima on Monday, a joint release issued by ASMSC secretary general Dr Hemanta Gogoi and RNPC general secretary Cheno Rengma said on Tuesday.

During the discussion, the ASMSC team was led by its president Matiur Rahman and secretary general Gogoi, while the RNPC was represented by its president, Kenilo Rengma, general secretary Cheno Rengma, and adviser Ngasen Rengma.

The deliberation focused on various problems plaguing the indigenous Naga and Assamese people.

The RNPC pointed out that as per the Constitution, 1951 is the base year for identification of foreigners, and categorically stated that no other date is acceptable to the Rengma Naga people in this regard.

It added the Rengma Naga people fully support the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha, the indigenous people's confederation of Assam, for identification of foreigners with 1951 as the base year.

During the meeting, ASM-SC president Matiur Rahman handed over a book, Indigenous Rights, to RNPC president Kenilo Rengma.