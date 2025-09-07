Assam, Tripura contribute Rs 5 Cr each to Himachal Pradesh flood relief fund

Guwahati, Sept 7: The devastating floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh have triggered a wave of solidarity from across the country, with states from the Northeast stepping forward to extend crucial financial assistance.

Assam and Tripura have each announced contributions of Rs 5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts, on Suunday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and solidarity with the affected.

“The devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh have caused immense loss of lives and property. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the affected. On behalf of the people of Assam, we are contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh to support relief and rehabilitation efforts,” Sarma shared on microblogging site.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also announced his government’s support following a conversation with Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“The recent devastating floods have caused severe damage in the state of Himachal Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. In this context, I spoke to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and conveyed our solidarity in this hour of distress. On behalf of the people of Tripura, we stand firmly with our brothers and sisters in Himachal Pradesh. To support the relief efforts, the Government of Tripura is contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh", Saha shared on microblogging site.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed large-scale destruction, with official data recording 133 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts across different districts.

The natural calamity has left hundreds of families displaced and caused severe damage to property and infrastructure.