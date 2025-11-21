Assam river terminals boost trade, 76 national waterways in NE by 2027: Sonowal

New Delhi, Nov 21: Jetties and terminals in Assam, including Pandu, Jogighopa, Dhubri, Bogibeel, Karimganj and Badarpur have become major nodes for cross-border trade, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday.

These river ports facilitate the movement of petroleum products and large industrial consignments to Bangladesh and beyond, reducing transit distance, travel time and fuel consumption compared to road logistics, he added while speaking at the North East Oil and Gas Conclave 2025.

Sonowal further mentioned that annual cargo movement on the Sadiya-Dhubri stretch of the Brahmaputra River, called National Waterway-2 is now nearing six lakh tonnes, supported by improved turnaround time and dependable navigation.

“This has not only revived one of the oldest and proven conduits of economic prosperity but also repurposed economic activity and prosperity in the hinterland of the region,” he observed.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the renewed focus on Inland Water Transport (IWT) has enabled smooth and swift cargo movement, reduced logistics costs and provided a reliable multimodal network for the movement of petroleum products and industrial cargo across the Brahmaputra and Barak river systems,” the minister expressed.

Sonowal highlighted that the transport of over-dimensional cargo (ODC) to Numaligarh Refinery for its expansion, along with the continued movement of petroleum products via river routes, has proven the operational efficiency and scalability of waterways as a sustainable, long-term logistics solution.

He said year-round navigation, made possible through extensive dredging and fairway development, allows uninterrupted movement of heavy cargo for refinery, exploration and downstream industry operations.

The Inland Waterways sector has emerged as a key pillar of energy transportation for the Northeast, bolstering India’s energy security and opening new commercial corridors, further stated Sonowal.

Highlighting promising trends, he said, the rapid modernisation of India’s inland water transport network, particularly in the Northeast, is set to generate significant economic opportunities and reinforce the petroleum supply chain and export routes connecting Assam with Bangladesh and Southeast Asia.

The minister stated that the government has undertaken inland waterway development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the Northeast in the past two years, including permanent cargo terminals, ship maintenance infrastructure, tourist jetties and urban water transport systems.

Sonowal also noted that several major initiatives have been rolled out for the region in recent years, adding that 76 national waterways are expected to become operational by 2027.

