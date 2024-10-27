Assam Rifles HQ to shift out of Aizawl by April 2025: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Oct 27: After decades of advocacy for relocation of the Assam Rifles Battalion headquarters from Aizawl, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday announced that a memorandum of agreement (MoA) has been signed to shift the paramilitary force to Zokhawsang by April, 2025.

In a press conference at his office, Lalduhoma disclosed that the agreement, signed on Wednesday evening in New Delhi by Vanlaldina Fanai, Secretary of the General Administration Department, and Lt General Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, outlines a detailed relocation schedule.

The MoA mandates that while the Assam Rifles will retain the 23 Sector Headquarters at Khatla and the DIG's residence near the Raj Bhavan, all other properties, including those at Babutlang, Chite river, and Zarkawt, would be vacated in stages. Specifically, land measuring 62.8 acres near the Chite river and the Assam Rifles Church area will be handed over within three months, while the iconic Assam Rifles parade ground, locally known as 'Lammual', and the surrounding facilities, including the unit hospital, school area, and war memorial, will be transferred after the academic session, that is by April, 2025.

State Government would compensate for the vacated buildings at a depreciated rate. All properties transferred by the Assam Rifles are to be used solely for public purposes under the Mizoram (Restriction on Use of Transferred Land) Act, 2022.

During his visit to New Delhi, Lalduhoma also met with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to discuss the relocation plan, which is expected to resolve the long- Lalduhoma stated that the standing issue and enable Aizawl's central area to serve the local populace better.

The relocation issue, a long-time demand dating back to a tragic incident in 1988, has been pursued vigorously by successive governments, especially led by the Mizo National Front (MNF). The then MNF Chief Minister Laldenga had underscored the need for relocating the Assam Rifles following indiscriminate firing by the force that left 11 civilians dead and many others injured.