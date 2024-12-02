Assam Rifles to move base to Langthabal Old Palace: Manipur CM inaugurates construction

Imphal, Dec. 2: Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, inaugurated the construction of the infrastructure for shifting the Assam Rifles at Langthabal Old Palace at Canchipur, 7 km south of Imphal on Saturday.

During the inauguration, the Manipur Chief Minister said that the relocation of Assam Rifles is a long-awaited demand of the people of Manipur and the faculties and the students of Manipur University as the land holds historical significance for the people of Manipur.

He informed that the Assam Rifles has vacated 10 acres of land adjacent to the Manipur University campus, out of the total occupation of around 20 acres as of now.

An amount of Rs 20 crore had already been sanctioned for the restoration of old structures of historical importance, he informed, stating that experts' suggestions would be sought during the restoration process.

For the construction of a new museum equipped with modern technology at the samadhi of Maharaja Gambhir Singh located at Langthabal, the State had sent a proposal of Rs 40 crore of which an amount of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned. Construction work would be started soon, he added.

The Manipur Chief Minister also said the State government has been working dedicatedly to save the future of the indigenous people of Manipur. It's time for the indigenous people to unite and to save our future generations, he said, as the State is passing through a difficult time.

In his speech, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Major General Ravroop Singh stated that the Assam Rifles is very pleased for providing one of the best infrastructures as an alternative. Langthabal MLA K Shyam also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Chief Minister Biren Singh unveiled the plaque and performed rituals at the newly constructed site.

Ministers Th Biswajit (Power), K Govindas (Works), Dr S Ranjan (Health), Th Basantakumar (Education), L Susindro (PHED), H Dingo (Social Welfare), Khashim Vashum (Veterinary), Hill Areas Committee Chairman Dipu Gangmei, Advocate General of Manipur, MLAs, Chief Secretary of Manipur, senior administrative officials, faculty and students of Manipur University and staff of the Art and Culture Department attended the inaugural function.

