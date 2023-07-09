Assam Rifles seize marijuana in Tripura's Dhalai district, one held

Guwahati, Jul 9: In yet another successful operation, the Assam Rifles on Saturday recovered marijuana weighing around 498 kg from a person in Tripura’s Dhalai district.

Following the operation, Assam Rifles arrested the accused from Ambassa area of Dhalai.

It may be mentioned that, the market value of the seized marijuana is worth Rs. 2 crore.

Further investigation is underway.



