Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 6.66 crore in Mizoram

Guwahati, Dec 30: In Mizoram, Assam Rifles along with excise and narcotic department have made one of the largest seizures of contraband Methamphetamine tablets worth 6.66 crore rupees in Tuikhurhlu, Aizawl on December 29.

In the operation, a consignment of 20,000 Methamphetamine tablets, were seized from the possession of drug peddlers.

In a press note, Assam Rifles said the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl based on specific information.

“Approximate cost of the recovered Methamphetamine tablets is Rs 6,66,60,000/- (six crore sixty six lakh sixty thousand only). The seized consignment, vehicle and apprehended individuals were handed over to Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl on 29 December 2022 for further legal proceedings. On going smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram,” read the press note.

It further mentioned that two vehicles (Hyundai Grand i10 MZ 05A8395 and Maruti Ciaz MZ O1T 5265) were also seized and four persons were apprehended.