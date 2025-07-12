87 years of service to the nation
North East

Assam Rifles seize ₹112-cr worth of Meth tablets near Mizoram–Myanmar border

Police said the traffickers jumped into the Tiau river, which flows along the Indo-Myanmar border, and escaped to Myanmar

By The Assam Tribune
A file image of Assam Rifles personnel. Picture used for representational purposes only.

Aizawl, July 12: Assam Rifles personnel seized a huge consignment of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 112.40 crore from Mizoram Champhai district near the Myanmar border, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said, on Saturday.

During an area domination patrol Assam Rifles personnel observed two individuals carrying rucksacks at Zokhawthar village near the Myanmar border on Friday, it said.

On inspection of the rucksacks, the Assam Rifles personnel recovered 3.33 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine, it said.

The two individuals jumped into the Tiau river, which flows along the Indo-Myanmar border, and escaped to Myanmar, it said.

The statement said that the seized Meth tablets worth Rs 112.40 crore were believed to be distributed in Champhai town.

Methamphetamines are stimulants, a type of drug that lets people stay awake and do continuous activity with less need for sleep.

The seized consignment was handed over to Mizoram Police in Zokhawthar for further investigation and legal proceedings, the statement added.

PTI

The Assam Tribune


