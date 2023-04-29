85 years of service to the nation
North East

Assam Rifles rescues 6 people from NSCN-IM captivity

By IANS
Assam Rifles rescues 6 people from NSCN-IM captivity
IANS Photo 

Kohima, April 29: The Assam Rifles troopers, in a daring operation, on Friday rescued six civilians who were held captive reportedly by the NSCN-IM militants for ransom in Nagaland's Dimapur, and took five militants into custody, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that the six persons were kidnapped between April 13 and 27 and the kidnappers contacted their family members to pay ransom.

The six were rescued from Bamanpukhri House, apparently a site for similar nefarious activities by the NSCN-IM, in Dimapur early on Friday.

The rescued people are residents of Nagaland, Assam, and Bihar.

The defence PRO said that five NSCN-IM cadres have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

