Assam Rifles rescue two kidnapped labourers from NSCN (K) in Arunachal's Tirap

Itanagar, Oct 20: In a swift and daring pre-dawn operation, security forces rescued two kidnapped labourers from the clutches of NSCN (K) rebels in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday morning. The dramatic mission, led by the 44 Assam Rifles, brought the abducted workers to safety after an intense exchange of fire with the insurgents.

According to sources in the 44 Assam Rifles, credible intelligence was received about the abduction of two labourers employed by M/S Agarwal, a road construction company. The duo had been taken around 4 pm on Saturday from the general area of Lahu village under Dadam Circle of Tirap district by a group of seven to eight insurgents belonging to the NSCN (K) faction.

Acting swiftly on the information, the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Longding police, launched a joint rescue operation. Two ambushes were laid in the Ngisa–Nokna and Nginnu–Nokna areas in an attempt to intercept the insurgents and secure the release of the captives.

With no movement detected through the night, search operations intensified at first light on Sunday. Around 5:50 am, one of the search columns came under fire from the rebels. The troops retaliated with controlled small-arms and mortar fire, ensuring the safety of the abducted labourers remained the top priority.

After a brief exchange of fire, security personnel searched the area and successfully rescued both hostages unharmed. They were immediately brought to safety and provided medical assistance.

The Assam Rifles stated that the operation - still ongoing - demonstrates the force’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, safety, and security in the region.

