Assam Rifles rescue 5 youths recruited by banned outfits in Manipur

Guwahati, June 9: Amidst fresh violence, five youths, who were recruited by the banned militant outfits- People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and PREPAK (PRO), were rescued from Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar.

According to reports, the youths were rescued by the Assam Rifles and handed over to their respective families during an event held at Inspector General Assam Rifles (S) headquarters in Mantripukhri in Imphal.

“The five youths were misguided and recruited for joining PLA and PREPAK (PRO)… the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar army and rebel forces heightened the peril they faced, prompting them to run away from their camps in search of safety,” a statement issued by Assam Rifles reads.