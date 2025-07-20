Assam Rifles recover IED in Arunachal's Namsai during routine patrol

Itanagar, July 20: An improvised explosive device (IED) has been recovered from Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai by security forces, police officials said on Sunday.

The Assam Rifles recovered the IED from Nangtaw village under the Piyong circle on Saturday during a routine operation by the Assam Rifles, according to the police.

Assam Rifles reported about the recovery of the explosive to police, Namsai Superintendent of Police (SP) Sange Thinley told the press.

He said the IED is possibly an old one and that security forces are examining it.

A bomb squad will diffuse the recovered IED, Thinley said.

The SP said security has been beefed up in Namsai district in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

On July 17, Assam Rifles recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Miao in Changlang district of the northeastern state.

- PTI