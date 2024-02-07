Assam Rifles nabs couple with explosives in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 7: The Lunglei Battalion of Assam Rifles seized explosives at Lawngtlai District in Mizoram and arrested a couple in connection with the matter.

The Fateh Company of Lunglei Bn of Assam Rifles established a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) on February 5 at Sangau Pankhua Road in Lawngtlai district in Mizoram, where they intercepted a Bolero vehicle occupied by two individuals and recovered 150 kg of explosives, which include 1800 detonators and over 3 km of cordtex.



The arrested couple has been identified as Siama Thanga, aged 50 and Amengi, aged 40 and they were handed over to the police along with the recovered items.



Sources stated that the explosives are intended for resistance forces across the border to use against the Myanmar Army.

