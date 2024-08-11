Assam Rifles initiates probe into alleged assault of student leader in Kohima

Kohima, Aug 11: The Assam Rifles has launched an investigation into the alleged assault of a student leader by a jawan of the paramilitary force at D Block in Kohima.

In a statement on Saturday, the Assam Rifles assured the public that the matter is being taken seriously and informed that the Angami Public Organization, Angami Youth Organization, and Angami Students' Union (ASU) are engaged in dialogue to resolve the issue.

The controversy arose from allegations that the President of the Angami Students' Union (ASU), Khriesamhalie David Mere, was assaulted by an Assam Rifles jawan on August 9.

According to the Assam Rifles' statement, the incident occurred when a soldier on sentry duty approached a car parked near the Assam Rifles Camp, citing security concerns ahead of Independence Day.

An argument ensued between the soldier and the student leader over the vehicle's parking in a restricted area.

The student body later alleged that the jawan not only physically assaulted Mere but also attempted to hit him with the butt of his rifle.

Following the incident, the ASU announced restrictions on Assam Rifles personnel operating within Angami areas and called for an "immediate shutter down" in all Angami-inhabited areas from August 10 until the issue is resolved.

In a press release, the ASU stated, “The Angami Students’ Union hereby calls for an immediate shutter down in all Angami-inhabited areas and an indefinite bandh with effect from August 10.”

The student body also condemned the misuse of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) by the Assam Rifles.

Several other student organisations, including the Naga Students' Federation (NSF), have also condemned the incident.

“The NSF cannot and will not tolerate such blatant acts of intimidation and violence perpetrated by those who are supposed to ensure the security and well-being of civilians,” the NSF stated.