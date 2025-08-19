Assam Rifles, IIIT Manipur ink pact to boost drone power in border security

Imphal, August 19: In a push towards defence modernisation and self-reliance, the Assam Rifles has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Manipur, to promote drone technology for defence and security applications.

The agreement was formalised at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district, on Monday.

Officials said the collaboration is aimed at leveraging academic expertise and indigenous innovation to strengthen surveillance, reconnaissance, and logistics capabilities in sensitive border regions.

As part of the initiative, an Advanced Drone Training and Refresher Course was launched to train personnel in drone flight operations, maintenance protocols, and DGCA-certified procedures.

The course is designed to sharpen technical proficiency and field adaptability, enabling troops to deploy drones effectively in challenging terrains.

The event also featured a technical session by IIIT Manipur faculty members on indigenisation of drone systems and their relevance in achieving autonomy and resilience in defence technology.

According to an official statement, the MoU highlights the importance of defence-academia collaboration, combining operational experience with technological innovation to build a more agile and future-ready security force.

