Assam Rifles hands over historic Cancipur Hillock to Manipur after four long decades

Imphal, September 5: The Assam Rifles on Wednesday handed over the historic Canchipur Hillock – also known as the Langthabal Hillock or Langthabal Konung (Palace) – to the Art and Culture Department of Manipur.

Atop this sacred hillock stands the Langthabal palace complex located on the southern side of the Manipur University campus at Canchipur, once the seat of power of the Manipur kingdom. Established in 1827 by Maharaja Gambhir Singh following the liberation of Manipur from Burmese occupation, the palace served as the capital until 1844. The site also houses the Langthabal temple, a centuries-old structure dedicated to traditional Meitei deities, believed to have been patronised during the reign of Maharaja Bhagyachandra Singh in the late 18th century.

Though now in ruins, the temple remains a revered symbol of Manipur’s spiritual heritage, with its mandap and sanctum still drawing quiet reverence from visitors and historians alike.

Spanning over 22 acres, the palace and temple complex is protected under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976. For over four decades, Assam Rifles and Indian Army maintained a company operating base at this location.

Recognising the hillock’s immense historical and emotional significance, the Government of Manipur constructed an alternate post for the Assam Rifles on an adjoining hillock, ensuring seamless continuity of security operations while enabling the transfer of the heritage site. The relocation process began on November 30, 2023, marked by the inauguration of the new accommodation for the Assam Rifles.

Wednesday’s handing over ceremony was attended by Assam Rifles officers and troops and senior Manipur Government officials.