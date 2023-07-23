Assam Rifles files sedition case against Manipur civil society group

Imphal, Jul 23: The Assam Rifles has registered a sedition and defamation case against the chief of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an influential civil society group in Manipur's capital.

A highly-placed defence source said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against COCOMI on July 10, after the outfit gave a call to people “not to surrender weapons.”

“We have registered an FIR against COCOMI against Jitendra Ningomba, convener of COCOMI, at Churachandpur police station, under Section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to sedition; Section 153 A IPC, promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc,” a police officer confirmed.

Sources alleged that many women protestors were assaulted by the Army in Moirang of Bishnupur on June 30. The army, however, has denied the allegation.

In a memorandum to the Union home minister on June 4, COCOMI had demanded that the Assam Rifles be replaced with any other central armed police force, adding that local youths were not willing to surrender arms.

After the ethnic strife erupted in the state on May 3, more than 4,000 weapons and lakhs of ammunition were either robbed or taken away from police armouries.

Despite an appeal made by Home Minister Amit Shah when he visited the state from May 29 to June 1, only a little over 1,600 weapons have been recovered by police or surrendered by the public.

COCOMI was originally a part of the peace committee constituted by Governor Anusuiya Uikey in June, but refused to participate till action was taken against “narco terrorists and illegal immigrants from Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Manipur police and central forces have tightened security across the state to prevent any flare-ups in the wake of the viral video that emerged on July 19.

Police said they are making all-out efforts to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts.

Manipur Police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the May 4 parading of two tribal women in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials said.