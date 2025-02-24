Assam Rifles denies escorting Kuki militants, calls student body's allegations baseless

Imphal, February 24: The Assam Rifles has denied allegations made by the Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA) that its personnel escorted armed Kuki militants under the Suspension of Operations (SOO) agreement in the early hours of February 22.

The paramilitary force has asserted that it often engages in discussions with all ethnic groups as part of its peacekeeping efforts in Manipur.

Responding to the allegations, an official told The Assam Tribune that the paramilitary force maintains neutrality and engages with all communities to uphold stability.

“We conduct dialogues with all ethnic groups—Meitei, Naga, Kuki, and Pangal (Meitei Muslims)—whenever necessary. It is unfortunate that non-issues are being unnecessarily escalated," the officials said.

Earlier, SDSA President Saloni Tony, in a press conference, claimed that Assam Rifles personnel were seen escorting armed cadres of a particular community in their vehicles.

“SDSA functionaries came across Assam Rifles personnel escorting armed groups in the wee hours of February 22. This act, inside the peaceful Senapati district, has created unrest. We demand clarification from the Assam Rifles," Tony told the press.

He further alleged that the incident has fuelled “distrust” among the Naga residents of Senapati and questioned why top Kuki militant leaders were invited by the Assam Rifles at a time of heightened tensions.

The controversy stems from a viral video that showed SDSA members questioning the armed cadres, who identified themselves as members of the United People's Front (UPF), an SOO-affiliated group. The cadres reportedly claimed they were invited by the Assam Rifles’ Director General (DG).

Meanwhile, the surrender of arms and ammunition continues in Manipur following Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s seven-day ultimatum.

On Sunday, civilians in Thoubal district voluntarily surrendered seven firearms at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office, including one SMG carbine with a magazine, one tear gas gun, two sniper rifles, a double-barrel gun, a single-barrel gun, and a .38 mm pistol.

In addition, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), seven hand grenades, and two 2-inch mortar shells were handed over.

In Imphal East, three firearms—including an AK-56, a MAS-series bolt-action sniper rifle, and a .303 rifle—were surrendered on February 23, along with two hand grenades and 44 rounds of ammunition.

Meanwhile, a search operation in Langza, Churachandpur, led to the recovery of a .303 rifle with a magazine, three country-made single-barrel guns, a modified 81mm mortar (Pumpi), three IEDs, three improvised bombs, and multiple rounds of ammunition.