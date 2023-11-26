Assam Rifles conducts 3rd edition of Half Marathon in Meghalaya

Guwahati, Nov 26: With an aim to promote the 'Fit India Movement', the third edition of the Half Marathon, organised by the Assam Rifles, was held at the Headquarters of Directorate General Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong.

The marathon was open to all adults, both men and women, over 18 years old, showcasing unity in diversity and fostering national harmony.

The event achieved significant success, witnessing the enthusiastic participation of serving personnel and families of Assam Rifles along with members from 101 Area, Eastern Air Command, CRPF, CISF, SSB, and Meghalaya Police.