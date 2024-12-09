Assam Rifles Campus in Aizawl emerges as beacon of sustainable development

Aizawl, Dec 9: In a city grappling with rapid urbanisation, the green canopy within the Assam Rifles campus, often called the 'lung of Aizawl', has emerged as a beacon of sustainable development. On Saturday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma released a book titled Tree Inventory & Carbon Storage of Assam Rifles Campus, Aizawl, Mizoram -a study conducted by two re- search scholars under the Centre for Environment & Social Justice (CESJ).

Speaking at the launch, Lalduhoma emphasised the importance of sustainable development that balances progress with environmental preservation. He pointed out that developmental projects often impact the environment, necessitating consultations with stakeholders to minimise harm.

A joint survey is currently under way on the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters' land in central Aizawl, which is proposed to be vacated as the force relocates to Zokhawsang. 1 The study by Mizoram University research scholars PC Zothanpuii and Michael Lalramdingliana documented 480 trees across 16.9 hectares of the campus. These trees, representing 80 species, 31 families, and 59 genera, include four critically endangered species, one endangered species, and five vulnerable species.

The 'mini-forest' not only boasts of 71 species with medicinal and edible properties but also absorbs 5,766.73 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e). This ecological treasure trove underscores the vital role of urban greenery in mitigating climate change and maintaining ecological balance.

The forested area, located in the eastern part of the Assam Rifles campus, owes its origins to a greening initiative launched by the Young Mizo Association's Bethlehem branch in 2008. Over time, it has become a critical green lung for the increasingly congested city.





