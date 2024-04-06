Assam Rifles alleges harassment by Mizo Govt over stoppage of water supply at Aizawl camp

Aizawl, April 6: The Assam Rifles issued a statement on Friday in connection with the stoppage of water supply by the State Water Department since March 25 to its KLP Zokhawsang camp in Aizawl.

In a letter sent to the Home Commissioner of Mizoram, the Assam Rifles mentioned, “Water supply to the Assam Rifles has been stopped despite the assurance given by the Honourable PHE Minister of Mizoram and water supply rules quoted as per para 1 (b) above, which states that flat rate or average of last three months, monthly water bill shall be charged until and unless the water meter is replaced by the consumer. As a Border Guarding Force and concerned citizens, this situation is unacceptable and demands immediate action to rectify the issue.”

The letter stated, “With reference to disconnection of water supply at Zokhawsang, it is intermittently stop from 25 March 2024 to 01 April 2024 and completely stop from 02 April 2024. Dy Comdt Anand Kanwar of 2 Assam Rifles met Prof Lalnilawma PHE Minister, Govt of Mizoram on 02 April 2024 and requested him to allow continuation of uninterrupted water supply at Zokhawsang till a new meter is procured on allotment of fund. The PHE Minister then directed to Pu Lalhruaia, Sr Executive Engr and it was assured by the Minister that supply of water will be continued after taking and undertaking from Sr Executive Engr. However, during interaction with Sr Executive Engr on 03 April 2024, he refused to comply with the directions given by the Minister. It is distressing to note that despite the promises made by the PHE Minister to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the Assam Rifles at Zokhawsang, the situation on the ground remains unchanged.”

Furthermore, the letter highlighted, “The Assam Rifles, being a vital institution responsible for maintaining peace and security in Aizawl, cannot afford to operate without basic amenities like water. Sr Executive Engr also brought out the point raised by Assam Rifles during Chief Minister's visit at Zokhawsang regarding inadequate water and electricity supply, which remains unresolved by the state govt. There are around 200 troops and 09 families accommodated in Zokhawsang. Moreover, around 27 students & 13 staff from all over state are also accommodated as part of project "Sentinal" Centre of Educational Excellence, skilling and wellness in collaboration with NEIDO, a programme undertaken by the Assam Rifles for the welfare of underprivileged students of Mizoram.

The Assam Rifles urged the state government to take immediate and decisive action to resolve the matter as soon as possible. “It is imperative that the water supply to the Assam Rifles is restored without any further delay,” they said in the statement.

An official stated that the situation is unacceptable and demands immediate action, as around 200 Assam Rifles personnel, families and children are stationed in Zokhawsang, with an additional 27 students and 13 staff members from all over Mizoram, who are also accommodated as part of project "Sentinel" Centre for Educational Excellence, Skilling and Wellness in collaboration with NIEDO which is preparing them for NEET, IIT JEE exams; and added that the right to water is a right to life, and thus a fundamental right, and questions how the water supply be stopped by the state machinery to its citizens, poor students and local teaching staff who are now surviving on meagre quantities of water managed with difficulty by Assam Rifles.

