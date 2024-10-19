Assam Rifles accused of stopping MoS's convoy in Mizoram, draws flak

Aizawl, Oct 19: A verbal confrontation took place between Mizoram's Minister of State for Power and Electricity, F Rodingliana, and Assam Rifles personnel on Thursday with both sides hurling allegations at each other. The minister was returning from his tour of the Lengteng constituency.

According to the minister's office, Rodingliana's convoy was repeatedly stopped by Assam Rifles personnel while it was returning from Kawlbem to Aizawl. The first halt occurred near Ngopa town, followed by another at Seling, where spiked strips were laid across the road. The office claimed that these delays appeared to have been deliberate attempts to disrupt the minister's official duties.

The convoy was again stopped by the Assam Rifles at a mobile vehicle check post near Zemabawk on the outskirts of Aizawl.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the ruling Zoram People's Movement condemned the incident, criticising the Assam Rifles for its alleged misbehaviour and raising "a barrage of questions" on the situation in Mizoram.

The youth wing described the Assam Rifles' action as a violation of the Constitutional rights of elected leaders and urged the paramilitary force to investigate those responsible for the incident and issue an unconditional apology to the Mizoram Government and its people. It reminded the paramilitary force that Mizoram is not under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) also condemned the Assam Rifles' alleged action, calling the incident "a severe affront to democracy". The MNF urged the State Government to protect the dignity of the State and its people.

Echoing the same sentiments, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee president Lal Thanzara called on the Assam Rifles to disclose the reason behind stopping the minister's convoy.

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex Mizo students' body, condemned the Assam Rifles for allegedly abusing its power and causing unnecessary inconvenience to a democratically elected leader.

They demanded that those responsible be identified and transferred out of Mizoram, warning that the issue would be raised before the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

A former student leader expressed concern that such actions could reignite anti-India sentiments in Mizoram.

In response, Assam Rifles officials, speaking anonymously, claimed that the confrontation took place when some members of the minister's entourage forced a jawan to travel with them at Kawlbem before releasing him later. They denied stopping the minister's convoy near Bungbangla, stating they had halted civilian vehicles based on intelligence about smuggling of arms. The officials also accused the minister's personal secretary of using abusive language and seizing a body camera from one of the Assam Rifles personnel.

The Assam Rifles further alleged that power supply to 11 of their locations, including the battalion headquarters in Aizawl and Serchhip, was cut off at 2 pm on Thursday, allegedly at the behest of the minister. The supply was reportedly restored later that night after the intervention of Chief Minister Lalduhoma.