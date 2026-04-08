Assam Polls: Nagaland border shut, security tightened ahead of voting day

Dimapur, April 8: The inter-state border of Nagaland with Assam has been sealed in view of the upcoming Assam assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

The police have sealed the border from 5 pm on Tuesday till 5 pm of April 9, Dimapur police PRO said in a public notice.

The notice said security forces will be deployed at all entry and exit points to enforce the order.

It said all inter-state border crossings will remain closed, except for movement along the national highway. Movement of non-voters in border areas will not be permitted, and outsiders have been barred from entering other constituencies during this period.

Persons on bona fide transit purposes only are allowed to travel on the national highway, it stated.

Police requested all residents, traders, commuters and general public to avoid unnecessary movement during this period to avoid inconvenience.

The notice said the restriction has been imposed by the Election Commission of India during the silent period under the model code of conduct, during which all forms of election campaigning are strictly prohibited.

The sealing of the border comes amid heightened election surveillance and security arrangements across Assam ahead of polling, with authorities intensifying monitoring to prevent any attempts to influence voters during the silence period.

According to officials, check posts along inter-district and inter-state borders have been placed on round-the-clock alert, while flying squads have been directed to verify any suspicious movement and ensure compliance with Election Commission guidelines.

Security deployment has also been strengthened with central armed paramilitary forces stationed as per the security plan to ensure peaceful polling across the State.

Authorities said necessary logistical and operational arrangements have been made to facilitate smooth conduct of the election.